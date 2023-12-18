Europe
Reuters, Moscow
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:51 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

Russia has no plan to attack Nato: Putin

Reuters, Moscow
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:51 AM

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin dismissed as complete nonsense remarks by US President Joe Biden that Russia would attack a Nato country if it won the war in Ukraine, adding that Russia had no interest in fighting the Nato military alliance.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and Biden warned last year that a direct confrontation between Nato and Russia would trigger World War Three.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a plea to Republicans not to block further military aid earlier this month, Biden warned that if Putin was victorious over Ukraine then the Russian leader would not stop and would attack a Nato country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ২৭ দলের ১৮৯৬ প্রার্থী, প্রত্যাহার ৩৪৭

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে মোট ২ হাজার ৭১৩ জন প্রার্থী মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিয়েছিলেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

আ. লীগ ছাড় না দিলে ‘তারা’ কেন জিততে পারেন না?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification