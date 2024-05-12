Europe
AFP, Moscow
Sun May 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 12:05 AM

Russia claims gains in Kharkiv offensive

Russia yesterday said it had captured six villages in Ukraine's east during a surprise ground offensive that prompted mass evacuations. 

The Russian defence ministry said its troops had "liberated" five villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region near the border with Russia -- Borysivka, Ogirtseve, Pletenivka, Pylna and Strilecha -- as "a result of offensive actions".

The village of Keramik in the Donetsk region was also now under Russian control, it said.

Meanwhile, Moscow-installed authorities in the Russian-occupied Lugansk region in eastern Ukraine said four people were killed by a Ukrainian strike with US-made missiles on an oil depot in Rovenky. In Russia, two people were reported killed by Ukrainian strikes in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Ukrainian officials also reported a total of six civilians killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions over the past day. 

