Russia captures another eastern Ukraine village

Kyiv orders evacuation from several towns

Russia said yesterday its armed forces seized the village of Novoselivka Persha in eastern Ukraine, the latest in a string of frontline advances Moscow has claimed in recent weeks.

Now grinding through a third year of fighting, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has managed to swing the conflict decisively in their favour, even though Moscow's forces have gained ground in recent months.

Russia's defence ministry said forces had "liberated the settlement of Novoselivka Persha" that lies in the Donetsk region around 20 kilometres northwest of Avdiivka, which Russia seized in February.

Moscow has claimed to have taken a string of villages in the Donetsk region in recent weeks -- many consisting of just a few streets.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has received its first batch of US-made F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, showing journalists the aircrafts that Kyiv hopes will help beat back Russian forces.

Ukraine yesterday also announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas in the Donetsk region.

"The enemy is bombing the towns and villages of these communities every day, so it was decided to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives," Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said, listing the towns and villages to be evacuated.

Filashkin cited the town of Novogrodovka, which is about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the village of Novoselivka Persha that Russia claimed to have captured yesterday.

The Donetsk governor said 744 children and their families had to be relocated to four regions of Ukraine.

"I have instructed that only armoured vehicles be involved in the process of evacuating children, as the enemy is actively using first person view drones in these communities," Filashkin said.

"We must make every effort to protect our children," he added.

Filashkin has been urging civilians to flee the region over recent weeks because of an increase in deadly Russian bombardments.