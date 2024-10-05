Russia calls for West to lift sanctions on Afghanistan

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday called on the West to lift sanctions on Taliban-led Afghanistan and take "responsibility" for reconstruction efforts in the country.

Moscow is moving towards removing its own designation of the Taliban as a "terrorist" organisation, a move that could advance cooperation between Moscow and Kabul.

"We urge Western countries to recognise their responsibility for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions restrictions and return Kabul's expropriated assets," Lavrov said.

The Taliban has been under Western sanctions for more than two decades, measures initially imposed to restrict the financing of al-Qaeda and other organisations designated "terrorist" groups.