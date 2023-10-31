Europe
AFP, Moscow
Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 03:11 AM

Europe
ANTI-ISRAEL RIOT

Russia blames ‘external interference’

AFP, Moscow
Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:00 AM

Russia yesterday blamed "external interference" for an anti-Israel riot that closed an airport in the Muslim-majority region of Dagestan the previous day.

"Yesterday's events at Makhachkala airport are, to a large extent, the result of external interference," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian police yesterday said they arrested 60 people suspected of storming the airport, seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.

Dozens of protesters broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport on Sunday, with some charging onto runway.

"Against the backdrop of TV footage showing the horrors of what is happening in the Gaza Strip... it is very easy for enemies to take advantage of and provoke the situation," Peskov said.

