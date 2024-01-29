Red Sea Crisis: UK warship repels Houthi drone attack

A British warship, the HMS Diamond, repelled a drone attack on Saturday from Yemen's Houthi group in the Red Sea, British officials said.

"Deploying her Sea Viper missile system, Diamond destroyed a drone targeting her with no injuries or damage sustained to Diamond or her crew," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement yesterday.

"These intolerable and illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and it is our duty to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea."

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement began launching waves of exploding drones and missiles at vessels on November 19 in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza. On Friday, a tanker vessel was attacked, sparking a fire on board.

US and British warplanes, ships and submarines have responded to the Houthi attacks on shipping with dozens of retaliatory strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces.

Meanwhile, US forces struck an anti-ship missile in Houthi-held Yemen that they said was ready to fire Saturday, hours after the Iran-backed rebels caused a fire on a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden with a similar munition.

The US military's Central Command, CENTCOM, said it had carried out another strike early Saturday on a Houthi "anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch.

"Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence," it said on social media platform X.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah television said the United States and Britain had launched two air strikes on the port of Ras Issa in Yemen's Hodeida province, which hosts the country's main oil export terminal.

There was no immediate confirmation from Washington or London, and the Houthis did not provide details on the attack or the extent of the damage.