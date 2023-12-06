Putin to visit KSA, UAE today

President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates today, the Kremlin announced, as Moscow courts allies abroad despite being isolated over the Ukraine conflict.

Putin has limited his international travel since deploying troops to Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an international arrest warrant for Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Neither the UAE nor Saudi Arabia have signed the ICC's founding treaty.

"President Putin will go on a working visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday.

He said the Russian leader would discuss bilateral relations, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and international politics.

The United Arab Emirates is hosting the COP28 UN climate talks, but the Kremlin did not specify whether Putin would attend any related events.

Putin has missed several high-level gatherings abroad since Moscow launched large-scale hostilities in Ukraine in February 2022.