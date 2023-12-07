Putin talks oil, Gaza, Ukraine on ME trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia yesterday, during a rare trip abroad, and discuss oil production, OPEC+ and the wars in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Putin's meeting with the prince, known as MbS, comes after oil prices fell despite a pledge by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, to further cut output.

Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who called Putin his "dear friend". He is due to then travel to Saudi Arabia for his first face-to-face meeting with MbS since October 2019.

The Kremlin said they would discuss energy cooperation, including as part of OPEC+, whose members pump more than 40 percent of the world's oil.