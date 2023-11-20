Putin to join virtual G20 summit Nov 22

Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual G20 leaders' summit on November 22, after skipping the flagship in-person meeting in New Delhi in September.

"Vladimir Putin will take part in the virtual G20 summit," Russia's Vesti TV show said in a social media post yesterday, citing Putin's schedule for the upcoming next week.

Putin did not travel to the last two G20 meetings -- hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

