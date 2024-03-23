Princess Kate announces she has cancer

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said yesterday she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests taken following her major abdominal surgery in January revealed the presence of cancer.

Kate, 42, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, spent two weeks in hospital in January after undergoing what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for an unspecified but non-cancerous condition.

However, in a video message, Kate, dressed in jeans and a jumper and looking pale and tired, said subsequent tests had revealed cancer had been found. She said she was well and getting stronger.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate said in the video which was filmed on Wednesday.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

The news is the latest major health blow for the British royal family after King Charles revealed in February that he too was to have treatment for cancer, meaning he has had to postpone his public royal duties.

Kate's office, Kensington Palace, said it would give no further details about the type of cancer that had been found, saying the princess had a right to medical privacy. It said she was on a recovery pathway and the preventative chemotherapy had begun in February.

After her operation, the palace said the princess, still popularly known by her maiden name Kate Middleton, would not return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of this month. But her absence from public life

has provoked intense speculation and wild rumours on social

media.

She and William had wanted privacy about the cancer until their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, began their school holidays which started yesterday.