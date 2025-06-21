Pope warns of AI risks to young brains

Pope Leo XIV yesterday warned of the potential consequences of artificial intelligence (AI) on the intellectual development of young people, saying it could damage their grip on reality.

Since his election as head of the Catholic Church on May 8, the pope -- a mathematics graduate -- has repeatedly warned of the risks associated with AI.

"All of us... are concerned for children and young people, and the possible consequences of the use of AI on their intellectual and neurological development," the American Pope warned.