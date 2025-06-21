Europe
AFP, Vatican City
Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:59 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 03:23 AM

Most Viewed

Europe
Europe

Pope warns of AI risks to young brains

Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:59 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 03:23 AM
AFP, Vatican City
Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:59 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 03:23 AM

Pope Leo XIV yesterday warned of the potential consequences of artificial intelligence (AI) on the intellectual development of young people, saying it could damage their grip on reality.

Since his election as head of the Catholic Church on May 8, the pope -- a mathematics graduate -- has repeatedly warned of the risks associated with AI.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"All of us... are concerned for children and young people, and the possible consequences of the use of AI on their intellectual and neurological development," the American Pope warned.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
road accident
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ময়মনসিংহে পৃথক সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ১০

ময়মনসিংহের ফুলপুর উপজেলায় সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় অন্তত সাতজন এবং তারাকান্দায় তিনজন নিহত হয়েছেন। দুর্ঘটনায় আরও বেশ কয়েকজন আহত হয়েছেন।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলে নতুন করে ইরানের ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলা, আহত অন্তত ১৭

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে