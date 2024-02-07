Pollution risks worsening global water scarcity

Europe
AFP, Paris
Wed Feb 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Water scarcity could affect three billion more people than previously expected by mid-century, with increased pollution rendering river sources "unsafe" for humans and wildlife, researchers warned yesterday.

The UN's climate science panel has said that around half the world's population currently faces severe water scarcity for at least a month a year and warned that global warming impacts and rising demand are key risks to global supply.

But new research by scientists in Germany and the Netherlands has found that if harmful nitrogen pollution is factored in the number of areas considered water scarce increases dramatically.

