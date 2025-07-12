Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

Police rescued 1,194 potential human trafficking victims and arrested 158 suspects in coordinated raids across 43 countries last month, the European Union's law enforcement agency said yesterday.

Operation "Global Chain", which deployed 15,000 officers, targeted human traffickers and smugglers in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, Europol said in a statement.

Victims came from 64 countries, mostly Romania, Ukraine, Colombia, China, and Hungary.

"Many of the victims had been trafficked across borders, and even continents, demonstrating the global nature of human trafficking schemes," the statement said.

"Investigations show that the vast majority of victims of sexual exploitation are female and adult, while the exploitation of underage victims is mostly connected to forced begging and forced criminal activity such as pickpocketing."

In one of the cases, Austrian police arrested seven suspected human traffickers and rescued eight women during a coordinated cross-border operation targeting a Romanian crime group.

The suspects -- six Romanians and one Hungarian -- were part of a family-run network operating across several EU countries, investigators said.

Victims were allegedly recruited using the so-called "lover-boy method", in which traffickers pose as romantic partners before coercing women into prostitution.