PM vows to ‘guard against’ extremes

France's political parties yesterday scrambled to break a parliamentary deadlock brought on by an inconclusive snap election, as the outgoing Prime Minister vowed to prevent any government with far-right or hard-left members.

A runoff Sunday left the National Assembly without any overall majority, but a broad alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) won the most seats, with 193 in the 577-strong lower chamber.

Voters from different camps joined forces in the second round to shut the far-right National Rally (RN) out of power in a "republican front", allowing President Emmanuel Macron's followers to claim second place with 164 seats and leaving the far right in third at 143.

Macron has rejected LFI demands they should be tasked with forming the next government, appearing to rule out a role for either LFI -- the largest player in the New Popular Front (NFP) left alliance -- or the far-right RN in any new coalition.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal echoed that stance yesterday saying that he would seek "to guard against any government" that included RN or LFI ministers.