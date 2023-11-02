Plastic waste in rivers may carry dangerous microbes

Study says

Plastic litter in rivers might be allowing dangerous pathogens to hitch-hike downstream, a new study published yesterday found.

The research, which focused on one UK river, found that dumped plastic, wooden sticks and the water itself were a breeding ground for communities of microorganisms, potentially providing a reservoir for bacteria and viruses known to cause human diseases and antibiotic resistance.

"Our findings indicate that plastics in freshwater bodies may contribute to the transport of potential pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes," said lead author Vinko Zadjelovic of the University of Antofagasta in Chile. "This could have indirect but significant implications for human health," he told AFP. Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health threat. In 2019, infections related to antibiotic resistance are estimated to have killed 2.7 million people worldwide. By 2050 they are predicted to cause 10 million deaths worldwide, according to the study, published in the journal Microbiome.