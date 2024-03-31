Peru president’s home raided

Peruvian authorities yesterday raided President Dina Boluarte's home as part of an ongoing corruption investigation related to undisclosed luxury watches.

According to a police document obtained by AFP, about 40 officials were involved in the raid, which was searching for Rolex watches that Boluarte had not publicly declared.

The raid "is for the purpose of search and seizure," police said.

The embattled president did not appear to be home at the time. Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen slammed the raid as an "intolerable outrage" and "disproportionate and unconstitutional."

Authorities launched an investigation into Boluarte this month after a news outlet drew attention to pictures of her sporting luxury watches at public events.

The surprise, early-morning raid was requested by the public prosecutor and authorized by the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation.