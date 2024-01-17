NZ MP resigns after CCTV footage emerges

The first refugee to be elected to New Zealand's parliament resigned yesterday over alleged shoplifting, which she said was related to personal stress and trauma.

Golriz Ghahraman, an MP for the centre-left Green Party and its justice spokesperson, is being investigated by police after three allegations of theft from boutique clothing shops.

The lawmaker, a former human rights lawyer, said her actions were "not a behaviour I can explain".

Ghahraman conceded she had fallen short of the standards expected of politicians and needed time to address her mental health.

Work-related stress led her to "act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them", she said in a statement.

"The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response..."

Iran-born Ghahraman, 42, moved to New Zealand as a child with her family when they were granted political asylum as refugees.