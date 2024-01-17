Europe
AFP, Wellington
Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:09 AM

Most Viewed

Europe
SHOPLIFTING ALLEGATIONS

NZ MP resigns after CCTV footage emerges

AFP, Wellington
Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 12:09 AM

The first refugee to be elected to New Zealand's parliament resigned yesterday over alleged shoplifting, which she said was related to personal stress and trauma.

Golriz Ghahraman, an MP for the centre-left Green Party and its justice spokesperson, is being investigated by police after three allegations of theft from boutique clothing shops.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The lawmaker, a former human rights lawyer, said her actions were "not a behaviour I can explain".

Ghahraman conceded she had fallen short of the standards expected of politicians and needed time to address her mental health.

Work-related stress led her to "act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them", she said in a statement.

"The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response..."

Iran-born Ghahraman, 42, moved to New Zealand as a child with her family when they were granted political asylum as refugees.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আরিচা-কাজিরহাট রুটে নৌ চলাচল বন্ধ, মাঝনদীতে আটকে আছে ২ ফেরি
|বাংলাদেশ

আরিচা-কাজিরহাট রুটে নৌ চলাচল বন্ধ, মাঝনদীতে আটকে আছে ২ ফেরি

‘কুয়াশা কেটে গেলে আবার ফেরি চলাচল শুরু হবে’

১২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

প্রশাসন বেশি নিরপেক্ষতা দেখাতে গিয়ে ভোটারদের নিরুৎসাহিত করেছে: মেনন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification