Nato allies vow to stay firm on arming Ukraine

Nato members yesterday pledged to stay the course on helping Ukraine fight Russia, despite doubts over US support and a bloody stalemate on the front line. There are fears that a lack of adequate support from the West could end up forcing Ukraine to seek a compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin from a position of weakness. "We will be strongly reaffirming our support for Ukraine as it continues to face Russia's war of aggression," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels. The United States has provided over $40 billion in security aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion and pledged to back Kyiv for as long as necessary. But opposition from hardline Republicans has thrown into question the future of US assistance. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was "confident" the United States would keep on arming Ukraine. "It is in the security interest of the United States to do so and it's also in line with what we have agreed," Stoltenberg said.