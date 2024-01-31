Europe
AFP, Belfast
Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:37 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

N Ireland deal looks to end 2-year political deadlock

AFP, Belfast
Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:37 AM

Northern Ireland yesterday moved a step closer to ending a near two-year political deadlock after the main pro-UK party finally endorsed a deal with London aimed at reopening the region's assembly.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out of the regional power-sharing government in February 2022 in protest at post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, which has the UK's only land border with the European Union.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the agreement with London -- approved in an internal vote at a closed-door meeting in Lisburn, near Belfast -- formed a basis to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly, that has been paralysed for nearly two years.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ইতিহাস

যেমন আছে মিরপুরের বধ্যভূমিগুলো

দেড় মাস অবরুদ্ধ থাকার পর মিরপুর ১৯৭২ সালের ৩১ জানুয়ারি মুক্ত হয়। মিরপুর মুক্ত হওয়ার ৫২তম বার্ষিকীতে এখানকার ৮টি বধ্যভূমির বর্তমান অবস্থা দেখার চেষ্টা করেছে দ্য ডেইলি স্টার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

পোশাকসহ ৪৩টি খাতে পণ্য রপ্তানিতে নগদ সহায়তা কমল

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification