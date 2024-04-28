Europe
AFP, Paris
Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:28 AM

Europe

Mona Lisa could get a room of her own

The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the world's most famous portrait, could get a room of its own in the Louvre, the museum's president said on Saturday.

Such a move would give visitors, many of whom visit the Louvre for the iconic painting alone, a better experience, Laurence des Cars told the France Inter broadcaster.

The Louvre, the world's most popular museum, welcomed close to nine million visitors in 2023.

Des Cars said 80 percent of them -- 20,000 people per day --  braved the crowd to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa's enigmatic smile, often taking selfies in front of the painting.

The Mona Lisa currently hangs in the Louvre's Salle des Etats (State Room), the museum's biggest, in a protective glass case, but Da Vinci's masterwork is not alone there. It is accompanied by works by 16th-century Venetian masters, and across the room hangs the Louvre's biggest painting, The Wedding at Cana by Paolo Veronese.

