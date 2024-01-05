Mexican officials rescue 31 kidnapped migrants

Mexican authorities have rescued 31 migrants, including women and children, who were kidnapped over the weekend in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, officials announced on Wednesday.

Presidential spokesperson Jesus Ramirez confirmed the rescue on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"They are already in the hands of the authorities and are undergoing the appropriate medical examinations," he added, along with a photo that showed men, women and children, including one holding a stuffed animal.