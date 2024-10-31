Europe
Reuters, Mexico City
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:39 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:43 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

Lost Mayan city discovered in Mexico jungle

Reuters, Mexico City
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:39 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:43 AM

A team of archaeologists has discovered more than 6,000 ancient Mayan structures hidden by vegetation in the southeastern Mexican state of Campeche, including a city of pyramids they have dubbed "Valeriana."

The city was discovered by chance thanks to Lidar, or light detection and ranging, a technology that uses lasers to map and analyze archaeological landscapes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The dataset used for the study came from about 122 square kilometers of high-quality airborne Lidar data collected in 2013 as part of a forest monitoring project called Alianza, which aims to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.

When researchers processed the data using archaeological methods, they saw what others had missed: A huge ancient city that may have housed between 30,000 and 50,000 people at its peak between 750 and 850 AD.

"Our analysis revealed not only a picture of a densely settled region, but also a lot of variability," said the study's lead author, Luke Auld-Thomas of Northern Arizona University, in a press release.

"Not only did we find rural areas and smaller settlements, we also found a large city with pyramids right next to the only road in the area, near a village where people have been actively farming among the ruins for years," Auld-Thomas said.

The researcher noted that "there is much more to be discovered" in the so-called Central Maya Lowlands, a region in the southern part of the Yucatan Peninsula that includes parts of present-day Guatemala, Belize and the Mexican states of Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ফুটবল

মনিকা-ঋতুপর্ণার গোলে নেপালকে হারিয়ে আবার চ্যাম্পিয়ন বাংলাদেশ

সাফ নারী চ্যাম্পিয়নশিপে বাংলাদেশের মেয়েদের এটি টানা দ্বিতীয় শিরোপা।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৫ আগস্টের আগে-পরে কোনো মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘন গ্রহণযোগ্য নয়: ভলকার তুর্ক

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে