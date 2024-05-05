Labour’s Sadiq Khan wins third term as London mayor

London's Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan yesterday won a record third term after easily defeating Conservative challenger Susan Hall, UK media said after all the capital's districts reported their results, reports AFP.

The son of Pakistani migrants and the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected in 2016, Khan, 53, becomes London's first leader to secure three terms since the post was created in 2000.

Voter turnout was 40.5 percent in the mayoral contest, down 1.5 percent overall from 2021.

So far, Khan has won in the Lambeth and Southwark, Barnet and Camden, City of London and East, Merton and Wandsworth, Greenwich and Lewisham, Enfield and Haringey and North East, all of which he won at the last contest in 2021.

He gained West Central from the Conservatives, with a 5.2 percent swing to Labour from the Tories and South West from the Tories with a 2.7 percent swing, reports BBC.

Hall has held outer London boroughs of Havering and Redbridge, Croydon and Sutton, Bexley and Bromley, Ealing and Hillingdon and Brent and Harrow.