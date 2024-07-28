Kyiv’s statements on peace talks contradictory

Says Russia; Ukraine downs 4 Russian drones

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday he "does not listen" to what he called Ukraine's contradictory statements on peace talks.

Lavrov spoke after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited China for talks this week. President Volodymyr Zelensky then said Beijing sent a "clear signal" it supported Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Answering questions from Russian journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in the Laos capital, Lavrov referred dismissively to Zelensky and Kuleba's comments.

Kuleba, in an interview with Ukraine's TSN channel Friday about his visit to Beijing, said Kyiv could not be forced to negotiate and that China, which has sought to paint itself as a mediator after Russia's invasion, respected Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Kuleba "is saying this not for the first time and has sometimes said completely opposite things," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air defences shot down four attack drones and one missile fired by Russia in an overnight attack yesterday, the Ukrainian air force said.