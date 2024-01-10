Italian junior culture minister probed over stolen painting
Italian prosecutors said yesterday they were investigating a junior culture minister over allegations a painting he owned and exhibited had been stolen and modified to hide its origins -- claims he denies.
Vittorio Sgarbi, a well-known art historian and critic appointed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is under investigation for allegedly obscuring the fact that a work of art was obtained illegally, the prosecutor's office in Macerata, central Italy, told AFP.
Comments