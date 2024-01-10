Europe
AFP, Rome
Wed Jan 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 12:04 AM

Italian junior culture minister probed over stolen painting

Italian prosecutors said yesterday they were investigating a junior culture minister over allegations a painting he owned and exhibited had been stolen and modified to hide its origins -- claims he denies.

Vittorio Sgarbi, a well-known art historian and critic appointed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is under investigation for allegedly obscuring the fact that a work of art was obtained illegally, the prosecutor's office in Macerata, central Italy, told AFP.

