Ireland fines Meta 91m euros over EU data breach

An Irish regulator helping to police European Union data privacy said yesterday it had fined Facebook-owner Meta 91 million euros ($102 million) for password-security breaches.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) criticised Meta for failing to put in place appropriate security measures to protect users' password data and for taking too long to alert the regulator over the issue.

An inquiry was launched in April 2019 after Meta Ireland informed the regulator that it had "inadvertently stored certain passwords of social media users" in a readable format on its internal system, the DPC said in a statement.

"It is widely accepted that user passwords should not be stored in plaintext, considering the risks of abuse that arise from persons accessing such data," said Graham Doyle, the regulator's head of communications. Doyle said the breach affected 36 million Facebook and Instagram users across the EU Economic Area, which comprises the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.