Iran’s Bahais hit by new wave of arrests

Iranian authorities have launched a new wave of arrests targeting members of the Bahai faith, the country's largest non-Muslim religious minority, representatives of the community said yesterday. Activists say Bahais, whose faith is not recognised by the Islamic republic, have faced persecution since the 1979 revolution with a fresh intensification of repression over the last year. At least 19 Bahais were detained in raids on their homes by armed security forces last week in the cities of Hamedan west of Tehran and Karaj outside the capital, the Bahai International Community (BIC), which represents Bahais at the UN, said in a statement. Ten other Bahais were arrested last month in the central city of Isfahan, all of them women, it added, with a total of 32 Bahais detained nationwide since last month. The homes targeted in the raids in Hamedan included those of five women aged between 70 and 90, one of whom suffers from Alzheimer's disease, it added.