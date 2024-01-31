Immigration to add 6.1m to UK population by 2036

Immigration is expected to add 6.1 million people to the UK population by mid-2036, according to official projections that add pressure on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over a sensitive issue in the run-up to an election.

The UK's population will grow from 67 million in mid-2021 to 73.7 million in mid-2036, driven almost entirely by migration, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) forecast yesterday.

Migration has become a dominant political issue in Britain and will figure prominently in a national vote later this year where Sunak's ruling Conservatives are forecast in opinion polls to lose power.

The projected jump, over 15-year period, also reflects a projection of 541,000 more births than deaths, ONS said.

Figures released in November showed annual net migration to the UK hit a record of 745,000 in 2022 and has stayed high since. The ONS projections assume a net migration level of 315,000 people annually from the year ending mid-2028 onwards.

Sunak's government last month announced stricter visa measures, including higher salary thresholds and restrictions on bringing in family members, to bring numbers down.

The move was criticised by businesses and trade unions which said it would be counterproductive for the private sector.