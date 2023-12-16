Hungary PM Orban blocks aid for Ukraine

Says he can still halt EU accession

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a major European Union aid package for Ukraine yesterday and warned he could still halt Kyiv's accession to the bloc after membership talks won EU approval. At a summit in Brussels on Thursday, the European Union's 26 other national leaders took the historic step of agreeing to start accession negotiations with a country at war, bypassing Orban's grievances by getting him to leave the room. But, hours later, they could not overcome resistance from Orban, who maintains close ties to Russia, to a revamp of the bloc's budget to channel 50 billion euros ($55 billion) to Ukraine and provide more cash for other EU priorities such as managing migration. The Kremlin praised Orban's stance, which spokesman Dmitry Peskov said impressed Moscow, while criticising the EU, saying the decision to open membership talks was a politicised one that could destabilise the bloc. Orban told state radio that he blocked the aid package to Ukraine - part of a broader multi-year budget plan - to make sure Hungary gets the funds it wants from the EU budget.