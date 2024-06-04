Humble fern wins world record for largest genome

A small, seemingly unremarkable fern that only grows on a remote Pacific island was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for having the largest genome of any organism on Earth.

The New Caledonian fern, Tmesipteris oblanceolata, has more than 50 times more DNA packed into the nucleus of its cells than humans do.

If the DNA from one of the fern's cells -- which are just a fraction of a millimetre wide -- were unravelled, it would stretch out to 106 metres (350 feet), scientists said in a new study on Friday.

Stood upright, the DNA would be taller than the tower that holds London's famous Big Ben bell. The fern's genome weighed in at a whopping 160 gigabase pairs (Gbp), the measurement for DNA length.

That is seven percent larger than the previous record holder, the Japanese flowering plant Paris japonica. The human genome is a relatively puny 3.1 Gbp. If our DNA were unravelled, it would be around two metres long.

Study co-author Ilia Leitch, a researcher at the UK's Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, told AFP that the team was "really surprised to find something even bigger than Paris japonica".

"We thought we'd already reached the biological limit. We're really pushing at the extremes of biology," she said.

The fern, which grows five to 10 centimetres tall, is only found in New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory which has recently seen unrest.