Fri Feb 2, 2024
Humans reached icy Europe in time of Neanderthals

Pioneering groups of humans braved icy conditions to settle in northern Europe more than 45,000 years ago, a "huge surprise" that means they could have lived there alongside Neanderthals, scientists said Wednesday.

The international team of researchers found human bones and tools hiding behind a huge rock in a German cave, oldest traces of Homo sapiens ever discovered so far north.

The discovery could rewrite the story of how the species populated Europe -- and how it came to replace the Neanderthals, who mysteriously went extinct just a few thousand years after humans arrived. When the two co-existed in Europe, there was a "replacement phenomenon" between the Middle Paleolithic and the Upper Paleolithic periods, French paleoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin, who led the research, said.

Evidence such as stone tools from both species has been discovered dating from this period -- but determining exactly who created what has proved difficult because of a lack of bones.

