Halt arms supplies to Israel for use in Gaza: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday urged a halt to arms deliveries to Israel, which has been criticised over the conduct of its operation in Gaza.

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron told broadcaster France Inter.

"France is not delivering any," he added during the interview recorded early this week.

The United States provides about $3 billion in weapons to Israel each year.

In May, the State Department said it did not have enough evidence to block shipments of weapons but that it was "reasonable to assess" that Israel has used arms in ways inconsistent with standards of humanitarian law.

"I think we are not being heard," he said. "I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel," he said, adding that the conflict was leading to "hatred."

Macron also said avoiding an escalation in Lebanon was a "priority."

"Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza," he added.