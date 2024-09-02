German far right set for wins in key elections after attack

Voters in two former East German states yesterday began casting ballots in elections expected to deal a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government and deliver big gains for the far-right AfD.

The contests in Thuringia and Saxony come just over a week after three people were killed in a suspected Islamist knife attack, which has fuelled a bitter debate over immigration in Germany.

Opinion polls have the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead in Thuringia and a close second in Saxony, while also predicting a strong showing for the upstart far-left BSW.