Europe
AFP, Erfurt
Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

German far right set for wins in key elections after attack

AFP, Erfurt
Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM

Voters in two former East German states yesterday began casting ballots in elections expected to deal a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government and deliver big gains for the far-right AfD.

The contests in Thuringia and Saxony come just over a week after three people were killed in a suspected Islamist knife attack, which has fuelled a bitter debate over immigration in Germany.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Opinion polls have the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead in Thuringia and a close second in Saxony, while also predicting a strong showing for the upstart far-left BSW.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|হাসপাতাল

ঢাকা মেডিকেলে বহির্বিভাগ বন্ধ, জরুরি বিভাগে রোগীর ভিড়

‘আমি তিনবার বহির্বিভাগে, দুইবার জরুরি বিভাগে গিয়েও ফিরে আসতে হয়েছে। জরুরি বিভাগ থেকে বলেছে, সেলাই পরে কাটালেও চলবে।’

এইমাত্র
|শিল্পখাত

শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভের মুখে আশুলিয়ার ৩০ পোশাক কারখানায় ছুটি ঘোষণা

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification