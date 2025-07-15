German doctor goes on trial for 15 murders

A German doctor yesterday went on trial accused of killing 15 patients with lethal injections and acting as "master of life and death" over those in his care.

The 40-year-old palliative care specialist, named by German media as Johannes M., is alleged to have killed 12 women and three men between September 2021 and July 2024 while working in Berlin.

The doctor is accused of injecting the victims, aged between 25 and 94, with deadly cocktails of sedatives and in some cases setting fire to their homes in a bid to cover up his crimes.