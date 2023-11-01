French police open fire on woman making ‘threats’

French police yesterday shot and seriously wounded an unarmed woman who was making threats at a train station in Paris during morning rush hour, police and prosecutors said..

According to witnesses the woman, who was completely veiled, shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Greatest") and "made threats", a police source said, adding that "police fired because they feared for their safety".

After passengers on a train alerted police, agents managed to "isolate" the woman at the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand station which was evacuated, the source said.

She "refused to follow police orders" and threatened "to blow herself up", the prosecutor's office said. A police officer then fired a single shot, inflicting a life-threatening injury to her abdomen.