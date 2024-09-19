France’s new PM warns of ‘very serious’ financial situation

France's budgetary situation is "very serious", Prime Minister Michel Barnier told AFP yesterday, saying more information was needed to gauge the "precise reality" of French public finances.

France was placed on a formal procedure for violating European Union budgetary rules before Barnier was picked as head of government this month by President Emmanuel Macron.

And the Bank of France warned this week that a projected return to EU deficit rules by 2027 was "not realistic".

France's public-sector deficit is projected to reach around 5.6 percent of GDP this year and go over six percent in 2025, which compares with EU rules calling for a three-percent ceiling on deficits.