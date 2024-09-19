Europe
AFP, Paris
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:37 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

France’s new PM warns of ‘very serious’ financial situation

AFP, Paris
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:37 AM

France's budgetary situation is "very serious", Prime Minister Michel Barnier told AFP yesterday, saying more information was needed to gauge the "precise reality" of French public finances.

France was placed on a formal procedure for violating European Union budgetary rules before Barnier was picked as head of government this month by President Emmanuel Macron.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

And the Bank of France warned this week that a projected return to EU deficit rules by 2027 was "not realistic".

France's public-sector deficit is projected to reach around 5.6 percent of GDP this year and go over six percent in 2025, which compares with EU rules calling for a three-percent ceiling on deficits.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-যুক্তরাজ্য-দুবাইয়ে সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী সাইফুজ্জামানের প্রায় আট হাজার কোটি টাকার সম্পত্তি

যুক্তরাজ্যে ৩৬০টি, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ৯টি, দুবাইয়ে ৫৪টি বাড়ি ও অ্যাপার্টমেন্ট রয়েছে সাইফুজ্জামানের। এ ছাড়া, বাড়ি রয়েছে সিঙ্গাপুর, মালয়েশিয়াতেও।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিভেদ-ষড়যন্ত্র শুরু হয়ে গেছে, আমরা এর ঊর্ধ্বে উঠে কাজ করতে চাই’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification