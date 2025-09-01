France condemns outside interference in Greenland

France considers recent outside interference in Greenland "disrespectful and unacceptable", Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said yesterday, on a visit to the autonomous Danish territory.

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to take control of Greenland, and Danish television revealed this week that at least three Americans have been conducting influence operations on the Arctic island.

Denmark summoned the US Charge d'Affaires to demand an explanation.

Barrot, visiting the Greenland capital Nuuk, announced that France would send a team to help Denmark better map the territory's mineral resources, which are rich but under-exploited and coveted by Trump.

"The recent manoeuvres are unacceptable and disrespectful," he said.

Barrot said his visit would "send a message of European solidarity and French support to Denmark, Greenland, and the Greenlandic people."

"Greenland is not for sale," he added, echoing remarks by Emmanuel Macron, who came to express his solidarity with Greenland in mid-June.