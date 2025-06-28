Europe
France bans smoking in beaches, in parks and bus shelters

France will ban smoking on beaches and in parks, public gardens and bus shelters from Sunday, the government said.

The decree, published in the official government gazette on Saturday, will also ban smoking outside libraries, swimming pools and schools, and is aimed at protecting children from passive smoking.

The decree did not mention electronic cigarettes. Violaters of the ban will face a fine of 135 euros ($158).

"Tobacco must disappear from places where there are children," Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin had said in May, underscoring "the right of children to breathe pure air".

Cafe terraces are excluded from the ban.

Some 75,000 people are estimated to die from tobacco-related complications each year in France.

According to a recent opinion survey, six out of 10 French people (62 percent) favour a smoking ban in public places.

