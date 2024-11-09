Europe boosts defence spending but lacks soldiers: study

Europe has increased defence spending since Russia invaded Ukraine, but its defence capacities including military manpower are still insufficient, a British security think-tank warned yesterday.

The findings by the International Institute for Security Studies (IISS) come as Donald Trump's return to the White House has raised fears that he could upend European security and pull the plug on support for war-torn Ukraine.

The IISS published its latest report as it hosts the Prague Defence Summit, bringing together politicians, army officials and other experts to discuss ways to boost Europe's defence posture.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 had uncovered multiple weaknesses in Europe's ability to defend itself, the IISS study said.