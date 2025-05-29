Europe
AFP, Brussels
Thu May 29, 2025 01:42 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 04:20 AM

EU ‘well on track’ to reach 2030 climate targets

Euro coins are seen in front of displayed flag and map of European Union. REUTERS

The European Union is on track to reach its 2030 climate targets, Brussels said yesterday, but uncertainty remains over the bloc's ambitions to cut greenhouse gas emissions much further by 2040.

The European Commission expects emissions to fall by 54 percent by 2030 compared to 1990, very close to its 55 percent target, it said, after analysing member states' energy and climate plans for the coming years.

The EU, however, faces a tough balancing act.

It is seeking to boost European industry confronted by fierce competition in the United States and China, ramp up its defenses faced with Russia, and tackle climate change that is wreaking havoc at an alarming pace with wildfires and floods.

"The world is in a full geopolitical winter. But despite everything that is going on today, we do feel we have good news, and we're pleased to say that the EU is well on track to achieve its 2030 target," climate chief Wopke Hoekstra, said.

 

