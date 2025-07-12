Europe
Reuters
Sat Jul 12, 2025 12:57 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 02:02 AM

Europe
EU population hits 450m on migration boost

Migration into the European Union pushed its population to a record 450.4 million people last year, offsetting a natural population decline for the fourth straight year, EU data released yesterday showed.

Since 2012, the EU has recorded more deaths than births annually, making migration the sole driver of population growth.

The trend highlights Europe's demographic challenge as an ageing population and low fertility rates strain welfare systems and create labour shortages.

The bloc added 1.07 million inhabitants in 2024, with positive net migration of 2.3 million people compensating for a natural population decline of 1.3 million as deaths (4.82 million) continued to outweigh births (3.56 million).

Germany, France and Italy remain the bloc's most populous countries, accounting for almost half of the total EU population with 47 percent.

While 19 EU countries recorded population increases in 2024, eight saw declines.

The bloc's population has grown from 354.5 million in 1960, though growth rates have slowed significantly from 3 million annually in the 1960s to 0.9 million during 2005-2024.

