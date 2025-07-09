EU parliament approves start of automated border system

The European Parliament yesterday gave final approval to a phased rollout of a new border check system for non-EU nationals which will do away with passport stamps.

The so-called Entry/Exit System (EES), was supposed to kick in last November but was delayed at the last minute as several states were not ready.

First agreed on in 2017, the automated system will record visitors' date of entry and exit and keep track of overstays and refused entries.

Visitors to the bloc's Schengen free movement area will also have biometric data -- facial images and fingerprints -- collected at ports of entry.