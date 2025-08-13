England faces ‘significant’ water shortfall

England's water shortfall was classed as "nationally significant" as it experienced its driest first six months of the year since 1976, the Environment Agency said yesterday.

The EA said five out of its 14 operating regions in England are experiencing drought conditions and six more are enduring prolonged dry weather, facing depleted water supplies and damaged crop yields.

The National Drought Group which includes the government, farming representatives and water companies has met to discuss the situation, as parts of England geared up for the fourth heatwave this summer.

"We are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment," said the EA's Director of Water Helen Wakeham.