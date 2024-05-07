Europe
Star Report
Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 04:13 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

Denmark’s former prime minister joins AUW as patron

Star Report
Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 04:13 AM

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Denmark's first female prime minister and leader of the Danish Social Democrat Party, has joined the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh as a patron.

"I am delighted to be joining the Asian University for Women as a Patron.  No other university in the world does what AUW does -- it proactively seeks out through numerous creative methods to reach the most marginalised adolescent girls in the world, prepare them for university education, and graduate them as extraordinarily well-rounded and skilled young women who carry a strong determination to devote their lives to overcoming injustice and underdevelopment," said the former PM.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Educated at the University of Copenhagen and the College of Europe, Helle Thorning-Schmidt also served as the chief executive officer of Save the Children International, said a press release.

The AUW Council of Patrons is chaired by Chief Patron Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister of Bangladesh. Other Patrons include Cherie Blair (UK); Laura Bush (US); Emma Bonino (Italy) and other luminaries.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
যুদ্ধবিরতির চুক্তিতে রাজি হামাস, ইসরায়েল বলছে ‘এই চুক্তি আমরা করিনি’
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

যুদ্ধবিরতির চুক্তিতে রাজি হামাস, ইসরায়েল বলছে ‘এই চুক্তি আমরা করিনি’

কাতার ও মিশরের মধ্যস্থতায় গাজায় যুদ্ধবিরতির চুক্তিতে রাজি হয়েছে হামাস।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বজ্রপাতে ৬ জেলায় ৯ জনের মৃত্যু

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification