Denmark’s former prime minister joins AUW as patron

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Denmark's first female prime minister and leader of the Danish Social Democrat Party, has joined the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh as a patron.

"I am delighted to be joining the Asian University for Women as a Patron. No other university in the world does what AUW does -- it proactively seeks out through numerous creative methods to reach the most marginalised adolescent girls in the world, prepare them for university education, and graduate them as extraordinarily well-rounded and skilled young women who carry a strong determination to devote their lives to overcoming injustice and underdevelopment," said the former PM.

Educated at the University of Copenhagen and the College of Europe, Helle Thorning-Schmidt also served as the chief executive officer of Save the Children International, said a press release.

The AUW Council of Patrons is chaired by Chief Patron Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister of Bangladesh. Other Patrons include Cherie Blair (UK); Laura Bush (US); Emma Bonino (Italy) and other luminaries.