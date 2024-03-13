Covid-19 cut life expectancy by 1.6 years: study

Covid-19 caused the average life expectancy of people worldwide to fall by 1.6 years during the first two years of the pandemic, a major study said yesterday.

This marked a sharp reversal during a decades-long rise in global life expectancy, according to hundreds of researchers sifting through data for the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

"For adults worldwide, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a more profound impact than any event seen in half a century," said Austin Schumacher, an IHME researcher and lead author of the study published in The Lancet journal.

During 2020-2021, life expectancy declined in 84 percent of the 204 countries and territories analysed, "demonstrating the devastating potential impacts" of new viruses, he said in a statement.

The rate of death for people over 15 rose by 22 percent for men and 17 percent for women during this time, the researchers estimated.