Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112

Chile began an official two-day mourning period yesterday for the 112 so far killed in the South American country's deadliest wildfires in recent history, while authorities continued to battle blazes fanned by high temperatures and strong winds.

Fires that broke out in central Chile late last week gathered momentum throughout the weekend, ravaging the coastal cities of Vina del Mar and Valparaiso. Hundreds of people remain missing and some 14,000 homes have been damaged.

Drone footage filmed by Reuters in the Vina del Mar area showed whole neighbourhoods scorched, with residents rummaging through husks of burnt-out houses where corrugated iron roofs have collapsed. On the streets, singed cars littered the roads.

"From one moment to the next, the fire reached the botanical park. In ten minutes the fire was already on us," Vina del Mar resident Jesica Barrios, who lost her home in the fires, said. "There was smoke... It was like being in hell," Barrios added.