Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:27 AM

ChatGPT breached privacy rules: Italy

Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:00 AM

Italian authorities have accused OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, of breaching EU data protection law, giving the US firm 30 days to respond.

Italy's data protection watchdog has "notified breaches of data protection law to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT's artificial intelligence platform", it said in a statement Monday.

The watchdog blocked the popular chatbot last year for a few weeks, becoming the first Western country to take such action. After that temporary ban, the watchdog concluded that the "evidence pointed to the existence of breaches of the provisions contained in the EU GDPR", it said.

