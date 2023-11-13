Canada will always stand for rule of law

Says Trudeau amidst diplomatic row with India

In his fresh remarks on the diplomatic face-off with India, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the world will become "more dangerous" for everyone "if bigger countries can violate international law without consequences". "Canada is a country that will always stand up for the rule of law because if might starts to make right, if bigger countries can violate international law without consequences, then the whole world gets more dangerous for everyone," he said while addressing the media at the launch of a countrywide smart energy grid yesterday. Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa have been strained ever since Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of Khalistani Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has termed the allegations "absurd" and "motivated". Responding to a question on whether the US should take up the matter with India on Canada's behalf, Trudeau said, "From the very beginning, when we learnt of credible allegations that agents of the Indian government are involved in the killing of a Canadian citizens on Canadian soil, we reached out to India to ask them to work with us in getting to the bottom of this matter. We also reached out to our friends... investigative agencies continue to do their work."