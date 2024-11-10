Canada on ‘high alert’ bracing for migrants fleeing US

Canadian authorities said they're on "high alert" with all eyes on the US border as the country braces for a possible influx of migrants from the United States.

US President-elect Donald Trump has promised the largest mass deportation in American history, accusing immigrants of "poisoning the blood of our country."

"We're on high alert," a Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman, Sergeant Charles Poirier, told AFP.

"All of our eyes are looking at the border to see what's going to happen... because we know that Trump's stance on immigration might drive up illegal and irregular migration to Canada," he said.

Watching out for a possible influx comes as Canada is slashing its own immigration targets.

It said it wants to slow population growth while it bolsters key infrastructure and social services.

Immediately following Tuesday's election, online searches in the United States about moving to Canada jumped tenfold.