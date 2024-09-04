Boat Capsize: 12 migrants die trying to cross Channel

At least 12 migrants died yesterday after their boat capsized on its way across the Channel to Britain, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, adding that rescue operations were underway to find people still missing.

In a sign of the severity of the situation, Darmanin said he would travel to the site, near the town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, later in the afternoon.

Emergency services were out in force and supplying urgent medical assistance, French maritime authorities said.

Many of the migrants were in a critical state. The regional French maritime prefecture said at least 10 migrants died while a source close to the investigation said at least 13 had perished including three minors.

Crew on a French government-operated ship, the Minck, were the first to become aware of the emergency and to respond, naval officer Etienne Baggio told AFP.